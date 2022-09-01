Crime Watch 8

Indy man sentenced to 7 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison Thursday for illegally possessing a firearm.

According to court documents, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a personal injury accident on West Morris Street on Aug. 3, 2021. When they arrived, they found Jerry Poindexter, 27, unconscious in the drivers seat of a vehicle. Officers said they saw a black extended handgun magazine sticking out of Poindexter’s front right side that they believed was inserted into a handgun. Court documents say when officers found him in the vehicle, the doors were locked and the vehicle was still in drive and was being held in place by bushes.

With the doors being locked, officers had to break out the driver’s side window to enter the vehicle. When officers entered, they pulled Poindexter out and found a handgun with a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine in Poindexter’s right front waistband.

Poindexter regained consciousness after receiving medical treatment. Court documents say when he woke up, he provided officers with a false name. He also admitted that he had taken a Xanax. When officers were able to identify him, they found that he had several warrants for his arrest. After further investigation, officers also found a small bag of heroin in the vehicle. Poindexter was late arrested.

Court documents say Poindexter has four previous convictions involving dealing methamphetamine and marijuana, criminal recklessness, and forgery.

He cannot possess firearms because of his previous felony convictions, court documents say.