Indy man sentenced to a decade after caught trying to flush drugs down toilet

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after he pled guilty to drug possession with intent to distribute and having a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were conducting an investigation on Antwann Tigner, 34, and observed him conducting multiple drug transactions in April 2021 at his home.

On April 29, 2021, IMPD officers executed a search warrant at Tigner’s residence and as officers approached the home, Tigner was sitting on the front porch. Police say he ran inside the home and through the back door.

While inside the home, officers found a camouflage bag that contained a loaded .38 Special revolver and assorted ammunition. Within feet of the revolver, police also located a digital scale, plastic baggies, and a Pyrex measuring cup with drug residue, a release said on Monday.

During the search, investigators found Tigner with his hands in the toilet, attempting to flush baggies of drugs. Once Tigner was placed in custody, officers found methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl in several bags in the toilet.

The bags contained a total of over 49 grams of fentanyl, 229.73 grams of methamphetamine, and 37 grams of cocaine. Investigators also say they located $50,186 in drug money and a stolen, loaded firearm in the upstairs bathroom.

Tigner was ordered to serve four years of probation following his release.