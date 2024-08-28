Indy man sentenced to over 3 years for possessing Glock switch

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a Glock switch, a machine gun conversion device.

Jaquan Robinson, 21, of Indianapolis, was sentenced on Wednesday to 37 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to possession of a machine gun.

According to court documents, on Dec. 28, 2023, Marion County probation officers conducted a compliance visit at Robinson’s apartment in Indianapolis. During the compliance visit, a backpack containing the frame of a Glock handgun and mail addressed to the defendant was found in a closet in the living room. During a court-authorized search of the apartment, officers located a safe in Robinson’s bedroom containing his identification documents and a Glock switch. Robinson admitted to knowingly possessing the machine gun conversion device and knowing that it was exclusively designed to convert an ordinary semiautomatic firearm into a fully automatic machine gun. A review of Robinson’s Facebook messages by investigators revealed that Robinson was seeking to purchase additional handgun parts in order to have a fully functional machine gun.

Machine gun conversion devices, sometimes called Glock switches or auto-sears, are devices that convert ordinary semiautomatic firearms into fully automatic machine guns. Machine gun conversion devices are themselves considered machine guns under federal law, even when not installed, and are illegal for individuals to possess or sell.

Robinson has a history of firearms convictions. In Sept. 2021, Robinson was convicted of a felony in Marion County for illegally bringing a firearm into a school. In June 2022, while Robinson was still on probation for his first firearms offense, he was convicted of another firearms offense in Marion County after he was found in possession of two more firearms, and fled from police on foot after the vehicle he was in was pulled over. Robinson was still on probation for this second Marion County offense when he was arrested with the machine gun conversion device. At the time of his most recent Indiana arrest, there were also firearms charges against Robinson pending in Michigan. As a convicted felon, Robinson is prohibited under federal law from ever lawfully possessing a firearm again.

