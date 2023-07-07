Indy man sentenced to over a half-century for murdering uncle

Robert Dillinger, of Indianapolis, was convicted of murdering his uncle, Russell Peed Jr., in 2021. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 55 years in federal prison for the 2021 shooting death of his uncle, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.

Robert Dillinger was convicted for the death of 72-year-old Russell Peed after a two-day jury trial in May.

On Jan. 2, 2021, Indianapolis Metropolitan Department officers found Peed suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at a home in the 2000 block of North Alabama Street, just north of Herron-Morton Place Park. Peed was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peed’s wife was at the residence at the time of the shooting. She told police after walking upstairs, she heard two gunshots. When coming downstairs, she witnessed Dillinger fleeing the scene while her husband had been shot sitting in his chair, according to a release.

“This sentence reflects justice for Mr. Peed and his loved ones. However, it does not alleviate all the grief that burdens those left behind after such a tragic event,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears stated in a release. “Our thoughts are with his family as they move forward with dignity and grace.”