Indy man sentenced to spend time in prison for molesting girl at park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was sentenced to over 40 years in prison for reportedly gagging and raping a child at an Indianapolis park on the northeast side in 2022, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday.

James Howard Jr., of Indianapolis, was sentenced to 45 years for child molesting, kidnapping, and criminal confinement. He was also found a habitual offender and received an enhanced sentence for his crime, according to a release.

Howard was convicted after a three-day court trial in September.

On Aug. 16, 2022, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to a park located in the 3300 block of Forest Manor Avenue near 34th Street and Sherman Drive. Officers located the female child who called 911 and stated that she was assaulted by Howard.

The victim told officers Howard had approached her from behind, put a black rag in her mouth, and dragged her to a wooded area where she was raped.

According to a release, special victim prosecutors were able to fly to the victim, who was 11 years old at the time of the incident, and accompanied her back to Indianapolis to testify during the trial to ensure her testimony was heard.

“The young survivor, in this case, has repeatedly shown admirable courage throughout this extremely difficult process. Her testimony ultimately put law enforcement and prosecutors in a position to ensure that the defendant cannot harm others in our community,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears stated in a release. “This case demonstrates our trial teams’ willingness to go above and beyond to secure justice on behalf of victims and their families.”