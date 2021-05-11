Crime Watch 8

Indy man, woman sentenced to 45 years for child sexual exploitation, child porn

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis man and woman have both been sentenced to 45 years in prison for a number of child sex crimes, including sexual exploitation of a child and distributing and receiving child porn.

According to the US Department of Justice, 46-year-old Bennie Schuck and 36-year-old Amber Talley were in positions of trust of a minor who was less than 12-years-old.

The department said Schuck and Talley would send photos back and forth between themselves of the abuse of the female minor victim. Additionally, Schuck sent the sexually explicit photos to a woman, Diana Roe, through KiK Messenger, this, the department said, is what led to the detection of the crime.

The abuse of the victim went on for at least a year.

The investigation actually began in April 2019 when Louisiana police started looing into the online activity of a man accused of receiving child porn from Indiana resident, Roe. Roe was arrested and charged in May 2019.

While investigating Roe’s messages and chats, officers found a photo of Schuck abusing the child. Then, through the use of social media and public records, police identified Talley as another person who sexually exploited that victim.

In August 2019, according to the department, Schuck and Talley both admitted to sexually abusing and creating sexually explicit images of the child. Schuck, police said, also admitted to distributing those sexually explicit images online.

The following four other people have already been sentenced in connection to this case:

Diana Roe, 50 – sentenced to 15 years imprisonment, must spend the remainder of her life on supervised release after her imprisonment, and pay $31,000 in restitution.

Joshua Mead, 40 – sentenced to 9 years imprisonment, 10 years supervised release after his imprisonment, and pay $44,000 in restitution.

Joshua Hart, 26 – sentenced to 6 years imprisonment, 15 years supervised release after his imprisonment

Quinton Byassee, 35 – sentenced to 11 years imprisonment, 20 years supervised release after imprisonment, and pay $3000.00 in restitution.

“Those who sexually exploit children cause an extreme amount of harm and pain to their victims,” said Acting U.S. Attorney John E. Childress. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners so that predators like these individuals will never have an opportunity to victimize again.”

In addition to prison, Schuck must pay $25,000 in restitution and sever 10 years supervised released after prison. Talley has to pay $10,000 in restitution and spend five years on supervised released after her prison sentence.