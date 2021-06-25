Crime Watch 8

Indy prosecutor will send children accused of low-level crimes to Boys & Girls Club

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County’s top attorney is making a change to how some accused juveniles are prosecuted, as part of an effort to have a positive effect on the younger generation.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said the change is about investing in kids and giving them hope.

Earlier this week, Mears held community meetings to address gun violence in the city. He said if people who live here want to make a difference in non-deadly shootings and violent crime, the solution won’t come overnight.

“But, what we can do and what we need to do is we have to make investments in our young people. When you give young people hope and opportunity, they do not commit crimes,” Mears told meeting attendees.

Eric Dycus attended one of the meetings and told News 8 he’s concerned about the impact Indianapolis violence has on some children.

“Hopelessness in the mindsets of the youth. They don’t even care for themselves. So, therefore what makes you think they’re going to care for others or their own community? So, that’s why I believe the rise in violence has increased significantly over the years,” Dycus said.

The prosecutor’s office in June launched a program giving kids accused of some low-level offenses a chance to attend the Boys and Girls Club rather than be charged.

“On low-level, nonviolent offenders, I’m no longer going to file a case. This is what I’m doing to do, this is my deal with the community, this is my deal with these kids: I’m going to pay for them, I’m going to use the money out of the prosecutor’s office budget to pay for them to go to the Boys and Girls Club. I’d rather spend that money helping kids as opposed to prosecuting kids,” Mears said.

As soon as Mears made that announcement, applause erupted from the audience.

“The fact of Prosecutor Mears even bringing that up and suggesting this shows a systematic change in a positive direction, so, thank you for that. But as far as how the youth is going to take it, you may not get the masses, but you’ll get the one or two individuals where the lightbulb will click on and it’s like, ‘You know, what? I’m going to change my life.'”

Mears shared a simple message with the crowd: He thinks the change will indeed help make a difference down the road.

“Because when you invest in kids, when you give them that hope, when you give them that opportunity, that’s when we’re going to see this thing turn around,” Mears said.

Maggie Lewis, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis and Indianapolis City-County Council Democratic majority leader, told News 8 in a statement: