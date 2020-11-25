Indy woman, 38, identified as Brown County homicide victim

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – An Indianapolis woman has been identified as the victim in a Brown County homicide, according to the Indiana State Police.

Police said 38-year-old Angela Weisheit was found dead on Nov. 21 in Brown County.

On Nov. 21, around 12:30 p.m., ISP troopers were called to the area of Bean Blossom and Bell roads for a report of a deceased body, ISP said.

No suspect or any other information has been released in the case.

Anyone who has info on the cases is asked to contact the Indiana State Police at 812-332-4411.