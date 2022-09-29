Crime Watch 8

Indy woman arrested after being found with dozens of IDs, social security cards, and credit cards

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police arrested a woman after finding multiple people’s credit cards, IDs, social security cards, and passports in her vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to a release, police saw a woman in a Chevrolet Suburban with an expired temporary license plate around 11:16 p.m. Wednesday night. When police pulled her over, they say she provided them with a false name and date of birth. Eventually she gave them identification belonging to another person.

After further investigation, police identified the driver as Angela Cook, 47, of Indianapolis. Police say Cook had three active felony warrants in Marion County at the time of the stop. Throughout the investigation, police found 40 government issued IDs belonging to others, 73 credit cards from various people, three passports, eight social security cards, seven check books, and drugs.

Cook was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail. Police say while she was being booked, they found three bags of suspected narcotics hidden on her. They say the narcotics weighed a total of 21 grams, and ended up being cocaine.

Police say Cook is facing preliminary charges of identity deception, possession of cocaine, and possession of paraphernalia while driving suspended. The investigation is still ongoing.