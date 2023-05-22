Indy woman arrested in Gibson County for driving while intoxicated with 3-year-old

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman was arrested Sunday afternoon in Gibson County for driving while impaired with a 3-year-old in the car, Indiana State Police said Monday.

At 4:13 p.m. Sunday, a trooper was patrolling I-69 south of Oakland City when he stopped Shayla Turnam, 25, for driving 96 mph. Police say the trooper detected a strong smell of marijuana from inside the 2016 Chevrolet.

According to a release Monday, Turman was displaying signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. After further investigation, it was revealed that Turman had smoked marijuana earlier that Sunday.

Turnman was arrested for driving while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age and taken to Gibson County Jail where she is currently being held on bond. Police say the child was taken to the Indiana Department of Child Services.