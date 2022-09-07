Crime Watch 8

Indy woman charged with using false documents to receive COVID-19 relief loans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman was sentenced to 8 months in federal prison for making and using false documents to fraudulently obtain COVID‑19 related disaster loans.

Brooke Bowie, 29, of Indianapolis, submitted four separate applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans after the COVID-19 pandemic, court documents say. In all four applications, Bowie claimed to run a business with the name “Icie Beauty 4 Life” with between $20,000 and $80,000 in revenue for the prior year.

Bowie’s applications were fraudulent because according to court documents, the business had no employees or revenue, and didn’t exist.

According to court documents, Indiana’s State Board of Accounts denied all four of Bowie’s EIDL loan applications due to suspicion of fraud.