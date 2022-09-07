Crime Watch 8

Indy woman charged with using false documents to receive COVID-19 relief loans

Close-up of judge gavel. (Photo by Harold M. Lambert/Getty Images)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman was sentenced to 8 months in federal prison for making and using false documents to fraudulently obtain COVID‑19 related disaster loans.

Brooke Bowie, 29, of Indianapolis, submitted four separate applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans after the COVID-19 pandemic, court documents say. In all four applications, Bowie claimed to run a business with the name “Icie Beauty 4 Life” with between $20,000 and $80,000 in revenue for the prior year.

Bowie’s applications were fraudulent because according to court documents, the business had no employees or revenue, and didn’t exist.

According to court documents, Indiana’s State Board of Accounts denied all four of Bowie’s EIDL loan applications due to suspicion of fraud. 

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

The Indianapolis Recorder aims to represent and reflect the community it serves

BEO Show /

IMPD searches for missing 77-year-old man

Local /

Carmel Chinese Mooncake Festival happens in Carmel Saturday

Life.Style.Live! /

Topgolf fundraiser to benefit Children’s Policy & Law Initiative

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.