Indy woman convicted of running over, killing boyfriend with her car

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The woman accused of using her car to kill her boyfriend in a bar parking lot last June has been convicted of voluntary manslaughter, the Marion County prosecutor said Friday.

A jury found Gaylyn Morris guilty after a three-day trial.

On June 3, 2022, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to a crash in a parking lot outside Tilly’s Pub in the 3900 block of E. 82nd Street. That’s just west of Dean Road.

According to court documents, Morris showed up at the bar and found her boyfriend, 26-year-old Andre Smith, with another woman.

A fight broke out in the bar, and a bartender kicked them out.

Witnesses said they saw Morris use her car to hit Smith, then back over him, then pull forward to run over him again.

Officers arrived and found Smith trapped underneath Morris’ car. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. The Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled his cause of death to be traumatic asphyxia.

Investigators say Morris admitted to using an Apple AirTag hidden in Smith’s car to track him.

Morris’ sentencing hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 21.

