Indy’s mayor and Ten Point Coalition president unite to tackle crime in solidarity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two city leaders known for having different approaches on crime prevention in Indianapolis showed solidarity at a community meeting with Randal Taylor, Chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, a Democrat, joined Charles Harrison, Board President of the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition Reverend, and other leaders willing to put an end to the city’s gun violence.

Pastors and community leaders say enough is enough.

“‘Why are we killing each other at an alarming rate?’ is what’s being asked in our community,” said Terry A. Webster Sr., pastor of the Nu Corinthian Baptist Church.

Harrison says they’re sickened by the senseless violence impacting families and police officers.

He’s asking the city of Indianapolis to take action.

“If we’re going to deal with this violence, it’s going to take all of us. The mayor cannot do it by himself. Police cannot do it by themselves,” Harrison said.

Harrison says it’s going to take an all-hands on deck approach to address the senseless violence.

“Today, and on behalf of the City of Indianapolis, I am proud to stand up with members from the community as a whole in solidarity for law enforcement,” Hogsett said.

Hogsett joined them in Thursday’s meeting with IMPD, showing his commitment to supporting their efforts.

“Thank you so deeply to all clergy present today who are standing up for more peace, more justice, and a better community in every neighborhood,” Hogsett said.

Harrison says there must be a show of trust and unity between clergy, elected officials, parents, and police officers to reduce gun violence.

They say new conversations are taking place to tackle crime.

“We know the problems, we know the issues. We’re here to come up with solutions,” Ronald Covington, pastor of the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, said. “We have to work together.”

Willie Stott, who lives in the community, came to hear what the leaders had to say about fighting crime and young people.

“I know a lot of y’all mean well, but they want to hear people that’s been where they’ve been. They need to be a part of something and what I mean is not just anybody from the streets,” Stott said.

Some of the pastors tell News 8 while they currently aren’t prepared to share any new plans that may solve the issue, they remain committed to reducing gun violence in the city.