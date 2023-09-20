Infant injured in stabbing at Castleton motel

A police car with lights illuminated sits in front of a strip of yellow crime scene tape. IMPD says an infant was taken to the hospital after she was found stabbed at a Castleton motel. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left an infant seriously wounded late Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the Days Inn on Craig Street near 82nd Street and I-69 just before 11 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a baby girl with stab wounds in one of the rooms.

The child was transported to the hospital in critical condition. IMPD said early Wednesday morning that she was in “serious condition” but considered stable.

Police do not have anyone in custody, but they do have a suspect. They have not released the suspect’s name.

Officers have been interviewing family members and witnesses to try to locate the suspect.

IMPD Public Information Officer William Young says calls involving children are always difficult.

“All of our officers, you hear that come across the radio, your heart drops,” Young said. “You want to get here as soon as you can. A lot of our officers, paramedics, fire, they have children who are infants. So you can imagine when they arrive, what our officers go through, paramedics, fire, what they go through on a day-in day-out basis. I can’t speak to the work these officers and firemen do every single day.”

Police believe the stabbing is an isolated incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call IMPD’s child abuse division at 317-327-3330 or the department’s anonymous tip line 317-262-TIPS.