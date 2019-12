INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The death of a female infant is under investigation, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Department.

IMPD said on Dec. 27, officers were called to a residence in the 1500 block of Renton Street for a child who had stopped breathing.

Once on the scene, officers did locate the six-month-old infant, who was unresponsive.

The child was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The death has been ruled a homicide.

No other information has been released.