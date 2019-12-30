Infant’s June death ruled a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An infant’s death, who passed away in June, has now been ruled a homicide.

On June 13, officers were called to a residence in the 1500 block of Badger Drive for an unresponsive infant, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Once on scene, officers found the unresponsive female infant who was then rushed to a nearby hospital. The child later died at the hospital.

On Dec. 20, the Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled the death a homicide.

No other information surrounding the infant’s death has been released.

Homicide detectives and investigators with the Department of Child Services are looking into the death.