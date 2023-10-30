Injuries of officer in Burger King police shooting more significant than first thought

A suspect died and a law-enforcement officer was hurt after a police shooting in the late afternoon of Oct. 26 2023, near East 21st Street and Shadeland Avenue on the east side of Indianapolis. (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis police officer who was shot by a man who took his service weapon and then returned fire by using a “secondary service weapon,” killing the suspect, at an east side restaurant, is believed to be in worse condition than initially thought, the department said Monday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department posted on the social media platform X that the officer who was shot by 37-year-old Frederick Davis at a Burger King Thursday evening on the southeast corner of East 21 Street and North Shadeland Avenue, is suffering from significant injuries.

IMPD initially said the officer had a graze wound.

“The officer has significant bullet fragments in his leg, with the largest fragment being close to his femur. The doctor believes some of those fragments may stay in his leg forever,” the post said.

IMPD says officers were sent to an investigation at 5:40 p.m. at the Rodeway Inn hotel at 6990 E. 21st St.

The officer, whose identity has not been released, among others, was searching for a man who was known to trespass on several area businesses. One of the officers recognized the man “who had been trespassed from The Rodeway Inn.”

While searching, a Burger King employee contacted them and said the man was in the restaurant. Officers in uniform entered the Burger King and found the man near the restrooms.

The news release said, “Two officers approached and were attempting to take the suspect into custody, when a physical altercation followed. The officers and suspect fell to the ground during the physical altercation. At some point, the suspect was able to gain control of the officer’s firearm, said to the officer ‘you’re going to die,’ and disarmed him. The suspect fired the weapon, striking the officer. The physical altercation continued, and that officer reached for his secondary service weapon. The officer discharged his secondary service weapon, striking the suspect at least once.”

The man fled the Burger King, and officers later apprehended him in the parking lot. The man was given medical care before medics took him to Eskenazi Hospital, where he later died.

After police shootings, IMPD places officers who used weapons on administrative leave. Upon completion of a criminal investigation, the Use of Force Review Board has a hearing.