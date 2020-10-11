Inmate accused of molestation dead after apparent assault at Marion County jail

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The death of an inmate at the Marion County jail is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers were called to Eskenazi Hospital Saturday around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a death investigation. When they arrived to the hospital they learned an inmate at the Marion County jail had died of an apparent homicide.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) public information officer Katie Carlson identified the man as 38-year-old Martin Cruz. MCSO believes Cruz died as a result of an “inmate-on-inmate assault.”

Cruz had been in custody since July 23, 2020. He was facing molestation charges and awaiting a jury trial that was scheduled for December.

IMPD homicide detectives are continuing their investigation.