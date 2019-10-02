Inmate captured after escaping Marion Co. jail

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An escaped inmate has been captured after escaping from the Marion County Jail.

Deputies have located and arrested Brian Wampner. He escaped the jail just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said he escaped via a window on the loading dock during work detail.

He was caught on the city’s southeast side just before 2 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies apprehended him near Emerson and Connection avenues.

He’ll now face a new charge of escape, a level five felony.

He was originally imprisoned for drug and firearm charges.