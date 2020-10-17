Inmate found dead after apparent stabbing at Marion County jail

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 51-year-old inmate at the Marion County jail has died after an apparent stabbing, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

MCSO public information officer Katie Carlson said James Smith was pronounced dead early Saturday morning after an “apparent inmate-on-inmate stabbing with an improvised weapon.”

Smith had been transferred to other housing locations prior to the stabbing because he was using racially-charged language directed at other inmates, Carlson said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators were called to the jail just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday when Smith was found unresponsive by jail staff. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to Carlson, Smith was a resident of Sullivan County and had been in custody since Aug. 22, 2020. He was facing charges of intimidation for allegedly threatening to kill his mother.

A homicide investigation is ongoing.

Last week, another inmate was found unresponsive at the jail after an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault.