Inmate found guilty of battery after attacking cellmate, causing him to lose eye

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man held at the Hancock County jail was found guilty of aggravated battery on Wednesday after attacking a cellmate, causing him to lose an eye.

A release from the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office made Tuesday says on Aug. 25, 2022, an argument broke out between Jeremy Ferrell, 41, and another man.

Ferrell and two other men were in a jail cell when the argument escalated, Ferrell kicking the man’s tote under the bed. The man then called for jail staff. Ferrell struck the man in the face, causing a severe eye injury.

The condition of the man has not been shared.

Ferrell is facing up to a 16-year additional sentence in jail for two counts of aggravated battery. He was also found to be a repeat offender. Ferrell has previous convictions including theft, child molestation, domestic battery, and failure to register as a sex or violent offender.

He also faces up to 20 years for being a habitual offender.

Ferrell is set to be sentenced on Oct. 11.