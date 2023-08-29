Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Inmate found guilty of battery after attacking cellmate, causing him to lose eye

Jeremy Ferrell (Provided Photo/Hancock County Prosecutor's Office)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man held at the Hancock County jail was found guilty of aggravated battery on Wednesday after attacking a cellmate, causing him to lose an eye.

A release from the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office made Tuesday says on Aug. 25, 2022, an argument broke out between Jeremy Ferrell, 41, and another man.

Ferrell and two other men were in a jail cell when the argument escalated, Ferrell kicking the man’s tote under the bed. The man then called for jail staff. Ferrell struck the man in the face, causing a severe eye injury.

The condition of the man has not been shared.

Ferrell is facing up to a 16-year additional sentence in jail for two counts of aggravated battery. He was also found to be a repeat offender. Ferrell has previous convictions including theft, child molestation, domestic battery, and failure to register as a sex or violent offender.

He also faces up to 20 years for being a habitual offender.

Ferrell is set to be sentenced on Oct. 11.

Crime Map

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Evansville man sentenced 21 years...
Indiana News /
Indy Zoo welcomes ‘chill’ white...
Local News /
Hamilton Southeastern: Adults must accompany...
Education /
2 students face intimidation charges...
Indiana News /
Investigators: Car strikes, kills bicyclist...
Local News /
Man found guilty of 3...
Crime Watch 8 /
‘Naptown Narratives’ season 3 premiere...
All Indiana /
What to wear to the...
All Indiana /