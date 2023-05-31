Indianapolis police to deploy mobile trailer after shootout at MLK Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are still searching for those responsible for opening fire on several people at MLK park last night.

“We’re in the wild west now because people don’t care about getting a gun and then shooting anybody. It’s crazy, but it is something to be concerned about,” Sarah Hagan, an Indianapolis resident, said.

A night that was supposed to be just hanging out at the MLK park turned into a scene of horror.

“I was scared and I tell everyone ‘don’t be outside,’” Fay Elmasry, an Indianapolis resident, said.

According to police, the shooting happened around 8 p.m.

Investigators say a black Dodge Challenger drove by and fired shots at a group of people playing basketball. People on the court returned fire. By the time police arrived, they were already gone, leaving behind over 40 shell casings.

Elmasry lives close to where the shooting happened. “Everyone escaped pretty quickly,” Elmasry said.

Police believe this was a targeted shooting, but luckily no one was hurt.

Hagan says this type of violence isn’t something new here. “Let’s put the issue where it is. It’s been this way for years. The violence has been in this neighborhood for years, but now you want to put a light on it because the gentrification has changed. Well, okay, let’s address it,” Hagan said.

Police tell News 8 that IMPD mobile trailers have been deployed at the park to help investigators.

Hagan says more needs to be done to put an end to the violence. “Let’s go back and look at some of our laws. Let’s change them back. Let’s have a permit to carry with them and things like that. I think the laws need to be changed as far as putting all these guns out,” Hagan said.

“I hope to see more police cars coming and if they put a camera or something, it would really be more safe,” Elmasry said.

As the weather gets warmer, members of the community say they are concerned that more and more shootings will happen in their neighborhood.

According to Robert Powers, president of the Friends of MLK Park, the neighborhood has been looking at paying for an unarmed guard to patrol.

He says there are crime watch groups ready to report any suspicious activity.