Police give advice on handling road rage, reporting incidents

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after a road rage shooting Tuesday night on East Thompson Road and South Emerson Avenue.

That’s about a mile south of the I-465 interchange for South Emerson Avenue on the city’s southeast side.

Officer Tommy Thompson with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday, “A life is gone because of his actions whether justifiable or not, and he’s going to have to live with that. Then, there’s a family who is grieving someone who will never come back.”

Police say 29-year-old, Gavin Dasaur died in the road rage shooting. They say someone in a white pickup truck fired at Dasaur’s car and killed him. The Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled the death as a homicide.

Police detained the driver of the pickup but later released him. No arrests have been announced.

Indiana State Police say the number of road rage shootings on interstates has surged.

Sgt. John Perrine said, “Last year, we had 55 interstate shootings in Indianapolis. We believe the vast majority of those are road rage-related. This year already, Indiana has seen 42 interstate shootings.”

“Fortunately, the vast majority of the road rage shootings that we investigate don’t include any injury. It’s oftentimes just bullet holes in people’s cars. But, we do see them result in homicides and serious injuries occasionally.”

Perrine added, “The most successful cases that we have been able to investigate and close are because somebody saw something and reported that to us. If you see someone engage in road rage, but you don’t see gunfire or a gun. Call 911 and report that information.”

Police say some people’s inability to effectively manage stressors often lead to volatile situations, escalating into dangerous and sometimes fatal outcomes.

IMPD’s Thompson said, “We are allowing others to control our emotions. We have to be in control of our emotions at all times, whether it’s someone honking the horn at you or going slower than we want them to.”

To reduce the risk of road rage incidents, law enforcement officials suggests refraining from aggressive gestures, and seeking a safe location when felling threatened.

Police say public awareness and driver’s education can address root causes and help prevent future tragedies.