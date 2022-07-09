Crime Watch 8

Investigation of a dead Indianapolis man found in a vehicle ruled as a homicide

by: Tony Brunenkant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An investigation into the discovery of a dead man found inside a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis continues as a homicide case, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers initiated a death investigation of a man found inside a vehicle Thursday morning at the 1100 block of Ridgeview Drive. The man was suffering from undisclosed trauma injuries, according to a police report. Emergency responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to identify and collect potential forensic evidence. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will assist and determine the exact cause and manner of death.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Brad Nuetzman at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Brad.Nuetzman@indy.gov.

