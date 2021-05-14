Crime Watch 8

Investigation of police shooting underway on northeast side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police on May 14, 2021, were at the scene of a police shooting on Red Mill Place near 38th Street and Franklin Road. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators are at the scene of a police shooting on the city’s northeast side.

Officers were called to the 3800 block of Red Mill Place — that’s in the Autumn Trails Apartments near North Franklin Road and East 38th Street — around 6:34 p.m. Friday on an initial report of a “mental person,” according to police dispatch online system.

No officers were injured, IMPD said in an email.

No information about how many people were shot, their conditions or the circumstances that led to the shooting were immediately provided by police.