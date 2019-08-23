Investigation underway after Alexandria high school student battered in locker room

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) — An investigation is underway in Alexandria after a high school student was battered at school.

Alexandria Police Chief Matt Ellis said the battery happened Tuesday in the boy’s locker room at Alexandria Monroe High School.

“The battery involved 2 juveniles with other juveniles using their phones to video the fight,” said Ellis.

Police say they are investigating reports that the victim’s sexual orientation played a role in the fight.

“Due to the ongoing investigation and the ages of the juveniles involved, the Alexandria Police Department will not be releasing the report to the media at this time.”

Police say formal charges are being forwarded to the Madison County Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.

News 8’s Julia Deng will have more on this developing story. Check back for updates.