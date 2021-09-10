Crime Watch 8

Investigation underway after human remains found in shallow grave in Bartholomew Co.

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — An investigation is underway after human remains were found in a shallow grave in Bartholomew County.

The Bartholomew County Sherriff’s Office said the remains were found Thursday just off of County Road 400 North, between U.S. 31 and River Road.

The remains have not yet been identified. An autopsy is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Investigators said the findings occurred during the search for a missing person.

The Columbus Police Department, Indiana State Police and the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office assisted in the investigation.