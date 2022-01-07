Crime Watch 8

Investigation underway following death of Grant County Jail inmate

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — An investigation is underway after an inmate died Friday morning at the Grant County Jail.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, jail staff responded to a medical emergency just after 7 a.m. and began rendering aid to the inmate, 58-year-old Robert Lowe of Gas City.

Lowe was removed from the cell and taken to the jail’s medical facility where jail nurses rendered aid until an ambulance arrived.

The inmate was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Lowe’s cause of death will be determined by the Grant County coroner.

Lowe had been incarcerated since Jan. 15, 2021, for the following charges: 2 counts of child molesting, 2 counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, 2 counts of neglect of a dependent and 2 counts of child seduction with sexual intercourse.