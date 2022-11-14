Crime Watch 8

Investigators seek arson suspect after Vincennes apartment fire

by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

VINCENNES, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are looking for the man that started a Vincennes apartment fire Friday, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Around 11:30 p.m., Vincennes Fire and Police were sent to an apartment in the 1300 block of North Fourth Street on the north west side of the city, on reports of an apartment fire.

A witness told investigators they saw a man enter the apartment, set several fires and then leave the building. Investigators say the same person may have been outside the apartment earlier that day.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Mormon church voices support for same-sex marriage law

Politics /

Disney World increases ticket prices for second time in a year

Business /

After the Bell: credit card balances rise; wealthy at Walmart; retailers in hot-dog price battle

Business /

Some retail store credit cards now carry APRs of more than 30%

Business /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.