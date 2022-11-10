Crime Watch 8

Investigators seek arson suspect after west side apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators are seeking tips in identifying a man in a Halloween mask believed to be involved in an arson fire.

The Wayne Township Fire Department and the Indiana Arson & Crime Association are trying to learn the man’s identity.

They believe he is connected to a fire at Center Point Apartments at 6710 Hollow Run Drive on the city’s west side on Oct. 14. That’s near 38th Street and High School Road.

Police describe him as a six-foot-tall Black man in the 18-25 age range.

If you know who he is, call 317-262-TIPS (8477) or visit CrimeTips.org. Your tip can remain anonymous.