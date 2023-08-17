Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IPS: Student with loaded handgun arrested at Arsenal Tech High School

(WISH Photo)
by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Arsenal Tech High School student was arrested Thursday morning after bringing a loaded handgun to the school, according to an Indianapolis Public Schools spokesperson.

“The incident, which was handled swiftly by IPS Police, is also being handled under our Student Code of Conduct policy and Indiana laws regarding firearm possession on school property,” the IPS statement said.

All students are safe and class is in session.

Crime Map

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

IndyFringe Theatre Festival is back...
Local News /
Utterly amazing: Randy Ollis wins...
Life.Style.Live! /
Frankfort student arrested after handgun...
Indiana News /
Texas woman accused of threatening...
National News /
Smith Valley Road overpass now...
Local News /
Central Indiana firefighters to depart...
Local News /
IMPD ‘no longer looking’ for...
Crime Watch 8 /
Brad Chambers launches campaign for...
News /