IPS: Student with loaded handgun arrested at Arsenal Tech High School

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Arsenal Tech High School student was arrested Thursday morning after bringing a loaded handgun to the school, according to an Indianapolis Public Schools spokesperson.

“The incident, which was handled swiftly by IPS Police, is also being handled under our Student Code of Conduct policy and Indiana laws regarding firearm possession on school property,” the IPS statement said.

All students are safe and class is in session.