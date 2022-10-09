Crime Watch 8

ISP: 1 killed in officer-involved shooting during investigation of double homicide in Angola

The logo for the Indiana State Police on the side of a police cruiser. (WISH Photo)

ANGOLA, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed a male, who matched the description of the person suspected of killing two males early Sunday morning in Angola, according to police.

At 1:07 a.m. Sunday, the Angola Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of North Elizabeth Street. When police arrived they found two males dead outside the residence. The two males identity have not been released yet.

During police investigation, at 5:30 a.m. officers encountered a male in the 600 block of South Elizabeth Street that matched the description of the person suspected of shooting the two males.

The male displayed a gun and engaged in an exchange of gunfire with police. The suspect began to run away, but when police caught up with him there was another exchange of gunfire.

The man was struck at least once during the exchange, according to police. Officers began to render aid until the paramedics arrived.

He was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

This incident involved three officers with Angola Police Department and one Indiana State Trooper.

No further information has been released at this time as this is still an on-going investigation.