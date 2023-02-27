Crime Watch 8

ISP: 1 taken to hospital after shooting involving officer on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was taken to the hospital in stable condition after being shot by a state trooper in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the city’s south side, Indiana State Police confirmed to News 8’s Richard Essex.

Police confirmed in a social media post that the shooting took place on McFarland Drive near Southport Road. Police say no officers were injured.

Police say this is an active scene, and to avoid the area. No additional details have been provided.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

News 8 has a crew at the scene.