Crime Watch 8

ISP: 2 arrested, 1 sought for questioning after shots fired on I-65 downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men were arrested and another was sought Friday by state police after shots were fired Sunday on Interstate 65 near Meridian Street downtown.

Two Indianapolis men, Chase Turner, 18, and Chordae Spearman, 19, were arrested. Turner faces preliminary charges of conspiracy to commit murder and criminal recklessness. Spearman faces preliminary charges of conspiracy to commit murder, criminal recklessness and attempted murder.

ISP is seeking Abel Luna, 20, for questioning in connection to the shots fired.

Troopers were called about 3:12 p.m. Sunday to a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-65 near Meridian and were told there was a possible person shot in the vehicle. They arrived to find a white Kia with heavy front-end damage and what appeared to be bullet holes in the driver’s side.

No one was injured in the crash, ISP said.

Detectives believe a second vehicle with three people inside pulled up next to the Kia after the crash and fired multiple shots, ISP said.

Anyone with information about Luna is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).