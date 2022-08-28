Crime Watch 8

ISP: 2 killed in high speed multi-vehicle crash on I-80, 1 man in jail

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — A vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-80 when it rear-ended another vehicle, causing a multi-vehicle crash, leaving two dead, and a man was taken to the Lake County Jail pending charges, according to Indiana State Police.

According to ISP, just before 1:00 a.m., Sunday morning troopers were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash on I-80/I-94 eastbound near the 5.7 mile marker. This is located between Cline Avenue and Burr Street.

A blue 2021 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when it rear-ended a silver 2011 Honda Pilot, police say.

According to ISP, the initial impact pushed the Honda into the median wall. The Camaro continued to the right side of the roadway where it struck a red 2000 Ford Mustang.

The second impact then pushed the Ford into the outer sound barrier wall located on the right side of the roadway, police say.

The Camaro also struck the outer sound barrier wall where it burst into flames upon impact, according to ISP.

According to ISP, once the Gary Fire Department arrived to the scene, they put out the fire.

Two people were found dead in the Camaro, police say.

According to ISP, the driver of the Honda nor the driver of the Ford had any injuries.

The driver of the Ford, Scott Kennedy, 43, from Crown Point, showed signs of impairment at the scene, and an Operating While Intoxicated investigation was initiated, police say.

According to ISP, Kennedy refused to submit a chemical test, and a search warrant for a blood draw was signed by a Lake County judge.

The warrant was executed at the Northlake Hospital, police say.

According to ISP, Kennedy was taken to the Lake County Jail where charges are pending prosecutor approval.

There is no further information at this time.