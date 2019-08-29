ISP: Chase in stolen DNR truck ends on golf course

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase has ended on a golf course on the city’s south side.

Indiana State Police has taken a female suspect into custody.

ISP says the suspect was driving a pickup truck that was recently stolen from Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources. Troopers tracked the vehicle with GPS and spotted the vehicle while driving near Interstate 65 and Raymond Street.

The suspect lost control and wrecked into a parked car at some point on a neighborhood street, then kept going.

Police said the chase ended on the Sarah Shank Golf Course near Keystone and Troy avenues. Troopers used a stun gun on the suspect.