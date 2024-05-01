Search
ISP: Driver fatally shot on I-65 runs vehicle off highway, crashes into pond

ISP Sgt. John Perrine said in a post on X that the driver was involved in a road rage and gunfire incident while driving on I-65 northbound near the 103-mile marker. (WISH PHOTO/John LeSage)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A driver has died after Indiana State Police say they were shot during a road rage incident and ran their vehicle off Interstate 65 and into a pond.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

ISP Sgt. John Perrine said in a post on X that the driver was involved in a road rage and gunfire incident while driving on I-65 northbound near the 103-mile marker.

That’s just south of Southport Road on Indy’s south side.

As a result, the driver ran off the highway and crashed into a pond in the 7800 block of Tanza Road. That’s in a nearby apartment complex.

Perrine says divers were performing a water rescue around 1:45 p.m. Police did not provide any information on suspects.

News 8 has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated with further information once available.

