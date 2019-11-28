ISP: Driver flees after crash on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An overnight hit-and-run crash between a semi and pick-up truck left four people injured.

It happened on I-70 westbound near the Sam Jones Expressway at 1:30 a.m.

It’s unclear how the crash happened, but Indiana State Police say a passenger in the pick-up truck got out of the vehicle and ran from the interstate. Police have since found that person.

The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital and may face operating while intoxicated charges, according to ISP.

Police say both drivers and two passengers in the pickup truck were injured in the crash.

According to ISP, the injuries range from minor to serious.

Our crew says boxes were scattered for about a quarter mile.

Police have not said how much longer clean up will take.