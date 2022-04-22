Crime Watch 8

ISP: Florida man rammed trooper’s car before crashing truck into ditch

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a man pulled over for speeding rammed his truck into a state trooper’s vehicle and fled before crashing his truck into a ditch.

Indiana State Police have arrested 35-year-old Matthew Renten of Green Cove Springs, Fla. in the case.

Troopers say Renten was pulled over Thursday afternoon for doing 77 miles per hour on U.S. 60 near County Road 600 East.

ISP says after he stopped, he put his truck in reverse and rammed into the trooper’s vehicle.

With his vehicle still drivable, the trooper began pursuit.

The chase then went onto county roads.

The trooper said Renten lost control while trying to turn onto a county road, spun and went into a ditch.

ISP says Renten showed “signs of impairment” and test results are pending.

Renton was jailed on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a crash.