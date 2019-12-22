ISP: Suspected gunman dies after Randolph County shooting, SWAT standoff

LYNN, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police say a suspected gunman involved in an hours-long standoff that resulted in several officers receiving minor injuries has died.

ISP says 44-year-old John Resetar has died.

He was the suspect in a shooting in Lynn on Friday.

Police were called to a domestic situation in the 800 block of W. Church St. on Friday afternoon.

While speaking to Resetar’s wife, officers were fired upon from inside the house.

Three officers were injured by shrapnel, suffering non life-threatening injuries.

Officers continued to be fired upon. Officers returned fire, according to ISP.

About five hours later, SWAT entered the home and found Resetar unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in Richmond, then transported to Indianapolis.