Crime Watch 8

ISP: Inmate dies in Huntington County Jail, death remains under investigation

The logo for the Indiana State Police on the side of a police cruiser. (WISH Photo)

Huntington, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are investigating a 42-year-old inmate’s death that happened at the Huntington County Jail, police said.

Preliminary information says at 3 a.m. Saturday morning, jail staff found Nicholas Parks, 42, from Bunker Hill unresponsive. Staff immediately attempted medical aid.

On scene treatment was unsuccessful and Parks was pronounced dead by the Huntington County Coroner at the jail, police said.

ISP detectives stated there did not appear to be any signs of physical altercation or struggle.

Parks has had previous medical problems in the past.

His cause of death will be determined with the Huntington County Coroner’s Office.

This is an ongoing death investigation. At this time there is no further information to release.