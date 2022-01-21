Crime Watch 8

ISP: Intoxicated murder suspect arrested after trying to flee crash

by: Kyle Bloyd
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — State troopers in Tippecanoe County have arrested a Lake County murder suspect.

Indiana State Police say 42-year-old Dariel Dodd was arrested on Jan. 15 following a traffic stop. Troopers say they were looking for a suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run investigation on Interstate 65 near the 143 mile marker when Dodd was pulled over for “numerous traffic violations.

Troopers say Dodd appeared intoxicated when speaking to police and tried to throw a handgun into a ditch.

He was arrested on preliminary charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, obstruction of justice, possession of handgun without a license, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment), leaving the scene of a crash and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

ISP says Dodd a warrant in Lake County for murder, attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated battery with substantial risk of death. He’s in the Tippecanoe County Jail awaiting extradition.

Online court records do not yet list initial court hearings in either county.

