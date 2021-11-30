Crime Watch 8

ISP investigating deadly Rushville police shooting

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – The Indiana State Police is investigating a Rushville police shooting that left the suspect dead, according to ISP.

According to ISP, around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, deputies in Henry County responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of South Kennard Road in Kennard, Indiana. Deputies learned that the suspect in the shooting knocked on the door of a residence and that as the victim opened the door, the victim was shot and killed by the male suspect.

Police said the suspect in the deadly shooting fled the scene as surrounding law enforcement agencies were alerted.

Then, several hours later, Rushville police officers identified a vehicle matching that of the suspect’s headed south on State Road 3 in Rush County, ISP said.

The Rushville officers continued following the vehicle as it turned into the Speedway gas station in the 1800 block of North Main Street in Rushville. The suspect then exited his vehicle, went into the convenience store.

As the suspect was in the convenience store, officers took cover and waited for the suspect to exit.

After the suspect left the convenience store, officers began issuing loud commands for the suspect. It was during that time, police said, the officers witnessed the suspect reach for a holster, took out a handgun and pointed it at the officers.

ISP said both officers fired at the suspect, striking him. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the suspect killed has not been released.

Both officers in the deadly shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave as the incident is under investigation.