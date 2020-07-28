Driver dead, passenger critically hurt after crashing into construction vehicle on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A driver died and a passenger was critically injured in a Tuesday morning crash on southbound Interstate 65.

Investigators believe Tyberious Freeman Garrett, 22, of Indianapolis, was driving at an “unsafe speed” on I-65 near Southport Road when he lost control and slid sideways into the back of a trailer attached to a construction vehicle parked inside an active construction zone.

Indiana troopers arrived to find the car heavily damaged, with Garrett trapped inside, unconscious and not breathing. Garrett died at the scene. Bystanders were offering aid to his female passenger, who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

No construction workers were injured in the crash, police said.

Southbound lanes were restricted until about 1:30 p.m. for crews to investigate the scene and remove wreckage.

The crash on Tuesday remained under investigation.