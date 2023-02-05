Crime Watch 8

ISP: Man dead after Marion police shooting, body camera footage released

UPDATE: The Marion Police Department released body camera footage on Facebook Sunday morning. Graphic content, language warning: View the video from the Marion Police Department.

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police say a man is dead after a police shooting in Marion on Sunday morning.

Troopers said 34-year-old William White died at the scene in the 3000 block of South Curfman Road.

The Marion Police Department said it first responded at an undisclosed time to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of South Florence Street.

ISP said White was then pulled over in a traffic stop by Marion Police. Officers said White got out of the vehicle and started walking away, despite police orders to stay in the vehicle.

According to ISP, the officer then fired his taser which became ineffective. Troopers said that’s when white pulled out a handgun and the Marion police officer shot him. The officer, along with EMT’s on the scene, performed attempted life-saving measures but didn’t succeed.

A news release posted on Facebook from the Marion Police Department initally said an officer was involved in what they referred to as a “police action shooting” in the 3000 block of South Curfman Road.

The Marion police have turned over the investigation of the incident to the Indiana State Police. ISP will investigate the shooting and will present its findings to the county prosecutor.

Sgt. Tony Slocum of the state police said no officers were injured. He also said there was no immediate threat to the public.

The Marion Police officer is now on paid leave. The Marion Police Chief said he plans on releasing body camera footage of the incident as soon as possible.

No additional information was immediately known. Slocum said more information will be released later Sunday.