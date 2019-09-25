ISP: Man fired fatal shot at driver on I-70, leading to both of them crashing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been arrested after allegedly fatally shooting a man while driving on the interstate.

Indiana State Police arrested 24-year-old Juan Garrado Vivas of Indianapolis in the case.

Police initially looked into it as a crash investigation.

Police said 27-year-old Devon Anderson of Indianapolis was killed in a crash on the evening of Sept. 21 while traveling westbound on I-70 near Post Road.

Anderson was involved in a crash with a vehicle driven by Vivas. At the time, Vivas was send to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

However, an autopsy revealed that Anderson had been shot in the head. The investigation led police to identify Vivas as a person of interest.

Police believe Vivas shot Anderson before his vehicle crashed into a vehicle driven by Vivas.

Vivas faces a preliminary charge of murder after being arrested early Wednesday morning.