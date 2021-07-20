Crime Watch 8

ISP: Man shoots wife, self inside SUV; driver trapped by crash seeks help at city hall

GAS CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A man trapped inside a damaged SUV with two bodies inside showed up outside the City Hall in Gas City on Monday, police said.

Police believe Eric Huffman, 48, and his wife, 43-year-old Telina Huffman, both of Marion, were riding in a 2010 Chevy Traverse driven by a 69-year-old man who was a relative of Eric Huffman. During the drive, the couple got into an argument. At some point, Eric Huffman got out a handgun and shot Telina Huffman, ISP said.

Then, the driver and Eric Huffman wrestled for control of the gun until the driver crashed into a semi-trailer parked at a business on 520 E. First St., which corresponds to the address of Packaging Corporation of America. During the impact of the crash, the driver lost grasp of the gun, and Eric Huffman shot himself, ISP said.

The driver couldn’t get out of the SUV because of damage to the door, so he drove to City Hall, where he honked his horn until employees came outside. Firefighters removed him from the car, ISP said.

Gas City police called ISP around 4:27 p.m. Monday to assist in the investigation.

ISP said an autopsy would be conducted.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact ISP Detective Mike Lorona by calling 765-473-6666.