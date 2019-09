INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have arrested a man who they believe fired shots at mother and her children while they were driving on Interstate 465.

Indiana State Police have arrested 27-year-old Randy Arias of Indianapolis.

ISP says Arias fired shots at a vehicle driven by a woman who had three kids in the vehicle.

Police say it happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 28 on I-465 near 56th Street.

No one was injured in the shooting.