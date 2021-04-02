Crime Watch 8

ISP: Man shot by Muncie police officer during pursuit died a week later

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man shot by a Muncie police officer during a March 3 pursuit died of his injuries a week later, the Indiana State Police announced Friday.

Jonathan Levi Allen, 28, of Wichita, Kansas, died March 10 at IU Ball Memorial Hospital, ISP said.

Allen was seen driving around shooting at people and officers in Delaware County and led police on two separate chases before being taken into custody.

Police say an officer from the Muncie Police Department fired one shot that hit Allen in the head, causing him to crash into a parked car. Allen was then taken into custody and transported to IU Ball Memorial Hospital. He had a local warrant and was also wanted for a parole violation out of Kansas, ISP said.

Police did not say if the officer who fired his weapon was on administrative leave during the investigation.

ISP handed the investigation over to the Delaware County prosecutor on Monday. The prosecutor will make a final charging decision in the case.