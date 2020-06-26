ISP: Passenger dies after I-465 crash; driver believed to be impaired

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a female passenger has died after a crash on I-465 and they believe the driver was under the influence of narcotics.

Emergency crews were called to eastbound I-465 near Ditch Road just after midnight after a car crashed into a ditch.

Indiana State Police say 24-year-old Qua Dasia Keone Hill of Indianapolis died after being transported to a hospital.

Police believe 26-year-old Dailon Downing of Indianapolis was driving the vehicle and was under the influence of narcotics at the time of the crash.

Investigators believe Downing drove the car, a 2015 Kia Optima, off the side the road, struck a crash attenuator barrier, spun into a ditch, then hit a tree.

Downing was “alert and conscious” when police arrived. Hill was unconscious.

Downing was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.